Celestial Empire celebrates 71 years since the founding of the People's Republic of China. The national flag was raised solemnly and with spectators in Beijing today. The President of the People's Republic of China laid flowers at the memorial to the National Fallen Heroes who gave their lives for China's independence.



President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent congratulations on the national holiday to President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and the people of the country, noting that China is confidently moving towards building a "middle-income society" and a comprehensively modernized socialist state. Thanks to the unity of the country's leadership and the Chinese people, impressive successes have been achieved in the socio-economic, scientific and technical spheres. The head of state noted that bilateral relations, based on mutual friendship and brotherhood, are continuously developing.



"Minsk and Beijing are consistently building up their strategic partnership, implementing large-scale joint projects in the economic, innovation and humanitarian areas. I am convinced that together we will be able to further strengthen the meaningful dialogue and fruitful interaction for the benefit of our countries," the Belarusian leader said.



The President stressed that Belarus values friendship. The countries have ambitious plans for this year. $4.5 billion in trading was achieved in 2019. Belgee, "Great Stone" are the unique projects. The PRC government regularly provides Belarus with free technical assistance. These funds are used to build the National Football Stadium, a swimming pool and social housing.



The second holiday of mid-autumn is also celebrated in the Middle Kingdom today. Since ancient times, people have made sacrifices to the moon on this day.



