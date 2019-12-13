3.42 RUB
Aleksandr Lukashenko sends National Day greetings to Qatar
On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Deputy Emir Abdullah bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and the people of Qatar on the Qatar National Day.
“I am glad that our countries maintain friendly relations at a high level. The decision to open the Qatar embassy in Minsk this year is a positive move that will give a fresh impetus to Belarus-Qatar relations,” the message of greetings reads.
Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani good health, happiness and many successes. He also wished the people of Qatar peace and further progress.
