Congratulations to Governor-General of Canada Julie Payette

President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, on behalf of the Belarusian people and himself personally congratulated the Governor General of Canada, Julie Payette on the national holiday, Canada Day.

The head of state noted that recently the Belarusian-Canadian relations have acquired additional positive dynamics due to greater openness, the abolition of trade restrictions and the establishment of productive business and human contacts. "We count on deepening cooperation in the economic, scientific and technical fields, on international security and sustainable development for a confident future for our countries," the message of congratulations says.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Julie Payette good health and professional success, as well as peace and well-being to the friendly Canadian people.

