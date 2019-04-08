3.42 RUB
Congratulations to Gennady Laptev
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the member of the national weightlifting team of Belarus Gennady Laptev with a convincing victory at the European Weightlifting Championship.
"You came to the platform of adult competitions of the continental championship for the first time and immediately showed the highest level of sportsmanship. Let this bright debut inspire you and be the first step on the way to the Olympic heights!" – says the greeting.
The Head of State also wished the athlete and the entire national weightlifting team good health, good luck and new achievements.
