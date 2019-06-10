3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
Congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his victory in presidential elections in Kazakhstan
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his convincing victory in the presidential elections in Kazakhstan.
The head of the Belarusian state expressed confidence that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s political wisdom and rich life experience will contribute to the further dynamic development of Kazakhstan, the growth of the welfare of its citizens and the strengthening of a common Eurasian home.
“I am convinced that the consistent expansion of the Belarusian-Kazakh cooperation based on the principles of mutual trust and strategic partnership is in the interests of our peoples. In this regard, I accept the invitation to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan in the near future,” the message reads.
Alexander Lukashenko wished Kassym-Jomart Tokayev good health, well-being and new successes in the highest state post. The President wished the fraternal people of Kazakhstan peace and prosperity.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All