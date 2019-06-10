Congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his victory in presidential elections in Kazakhstan

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his convincing victory in the presidential elections in Kazakhstan.

The head of the Belarusian state expressed confidence that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s political wisdom and rich life experience will contribute to the further dynamic development of Kazakhstan, the growth of the welfare of its citizens and the strengthening of a common Eurasian home.

“I am convinced that the consistent expansion of the Belarusian-Kazakh cooperation based on the principles of mutual trust and strategic partnership is in the interests of our peoples. In this regard, I accept the invitation to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan in the near future,” the message reads.