EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his victory in presidential elections in Kazakhstan

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his convincing victory in the presidential elections in Kazakhstan.

The head of the Belarusian state expressed confidence that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s political wisdom and rich life experience will contribute to the further dynamic development of Kazakhstan, the growth of the welfare of its citizens and the strengthening of a common Eurasian home.

“I am convinced that the consistent expansion of the Belarusian-Kazakh cooperation based on the principles of mutual trust and strategic partnership is in the interests of our peoples. In this regard, I accept the invitation to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan in the near future,” the message reads.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Kassym-Jomart Tokayev good health, well-being and new successes in the highest state post. The President wished the fraternal people of Kazakhstan peace and prosperity.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All