Greetings to People’s Artist of Russia Valery Leontiev

"Over the years, you have consistently conquered the public with a unique manner of performance, bright personality and vital energy," the message reads.

The head of state noted that Valery Leontyev’s unique talent is admired by numerous fans from around the world, and his work has become an example for young artists. "You are rightly called one of the most famous pop singers of our time, who occupies a special place in the history of modern art," said the President.