Greetings to People’s Artist of Russia Valery Leontiev
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated People’s Artist of Russia Valery Leontyev on his 70th birthday.
"Over the years, you have consistently conquered the public with a unique manner of performance, bright personality and vital energy," the message reads.
The head of state noted that Valery Leontyev’s unique talent is admired by numerous fans from around the world, and his work has become an example for young artists. "You are rightly called one of the most famous pop singers of our time, who occupies a special place in the history of modern art," said the President.
Alexander Lukashenko is convinced that the work of the performer will continue to give the audience joy and inspiration and help strengthen friendship between Belarus and Russia.
