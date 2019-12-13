3.42 RUB
Congratulations to people of Lithuania on national holiday
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the people of Lithuania on the national holiday, which symbolizes an important stage in the formation of Lithuanian statehood. "The history of peaceful coexistence of our peoples goes back several centuries. The Belarusians have always respected the right of their neighbors to determine the path of independent development. Our good-neighborliness has been preserved since the ancient times thanks to people's diplomacy, strong humanitarian and economic ties," the message says.
The head of the Belarusian state noted that despite all the contradictions, Minsk is still interested in further deepening contacts with Vilnius through regions, enterprises and institutions. "To return the bilateral constructive dialogue dialog promptly, it is necessary to use the great potential of cooperation in various sectors as efficiently as possible," stressed Alexander Lukashenko. "I am confident that joint work will build trust and meet the expectations of the people of both countries."
The President of Belarus wished the people of Lithuania peace, harmony and confidence in the future.
