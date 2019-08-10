3.42 RUB
Greetings to Ecuador President Lenin Moreno
Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Ecuador President Lenin Moreno as the country celebrates Independence Day.
“Belarus appreciates the efforts of Ecuador’s government to improve the social and economic situation in the country and the wellbeing of people,” the message of greetings reads.
Aleksandr Lukashenko reaffirmed Belarus’ interest in the further development of the full-fledged bilateral dialogue with Ecuador, active expansion of cooperation in trade, economy, science, education, culture and other areas.
