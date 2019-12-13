3.42 RUB
Congratulations to President of India Ram Nath Kovind
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of India Ram Nath Kovind on the national holiday - Republic Day.
"Over the past year, your country has confirmed its status as a world leader in the field of pharmacology, has shown the exemplary unity of the nation in the pandemic," the head of state emphasized.
Alexander Lukashenko noted that, despite the restrictions in interaction caused by this problem, Minsk and New Delhi continued close relations in the political, trade, economic and other spheres.
"I attach great importance to the deepening and intensification of bilateral cooperation in all areas. I also hope for your personal support for the further development of Belarusian-Indian relations," the message of congratulations says.
