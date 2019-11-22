3.39 RUB
Congratulations to the President of Lebanon, Michel Naeem Aoun
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent a letter of greetings to President of Lebanon Michel Naim Aoun and the people of this country on the occasion of Independence Day.
"I am convinced that our states have a significant potential for bilateral cooperation in political, trade and economic spheres. By joint efforts, we will be able to significantly intensify interaction for the benefit of both peoples," the message of the greeting reads.
Alexander Lukashenko wished Michel Naim Aoun health and success, as well as establishment of civil accord and stability in the country, and well-being and prosperity to the Lebanese people.
