Independence Day greetings to Pakistan leadership

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has sent greetings to Pakistan President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan as the country celebrates Independence Day.



"I am happy to see that Belarus-Pakistan relations that are based on mutual respect and trust are making much progress," the message to Dr. Arif Alvi reads. Alexander Lukashenko noted that by joining efforts the two countries will be able to fulfill the huge potential of bilateral cooperation in politics, economy and other fields. In his message to Imran Khan the head of state expressed confidence that bilateral relations will further rely on mutual respect and trust. "I cherish the memories of our recent meeting in Bishkek. Taking advantage of this opportunity I would like to reiterate that I will be happy to welcome you in Belarus on an official visit this year," the President added.



