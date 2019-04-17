3.39 RUB
Greetings to President of Syrian Arab Republic Bashar Assad
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of the Syrian Arab Republic Bashar Assad on the national holiday - Evacuation Day.
"Syria managed to successfully overcome all the difficulties caused by the armed conflict, the restoration of the national economy," the message of the greeting says.
The President confirmed the intention of Belarus to support Syria in the international arena in the fight against terrorism and extremism, as well as on bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.
Alexander Lukashenko wished Bashar health and success in ensuring peace and harmony in Syria..
