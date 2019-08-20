3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
Greetings to Hungarian President
On behalf of Belarusian people and himself Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Hungarian President Janos Ader on Hungary's national holiday - St. Stephen's Day.
“The Republic of Belarus and Hungary are promoting constructive relations in the spirit of openness and partnership. The two countries support each other on the international arena,” the Belarusian head of state emphasized. Alexander Lukashenko expressed confidence that the further meaningful cooperation is in the national interests of the two countries and contributes to greater stability and security in Europe.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All