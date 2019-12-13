3.39 RUB
Our President congratulates President of Hungary Janos Ader
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of Hungary Janos Ader on the national holiday - St. Stephen's Day.
"Minsk and Budapest can successfully overcome temporary difficulties, thanks to the long history of mutual understanding and friendly relations between our peoples," the congratulation runs.
The Head of State noted that he expects to implement all the agreements reached in the areas of trade, investment, education and scientific and technical cooperation. The President stressed that this will be a clear confirmation of the real partnership between the countries and will create new useful opportunities for work, recreation and development of Belarusians and Hungarians.
