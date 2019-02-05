3.43 RUB
Greetings to Ministry of Justice employees
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the employees of the bodies and organizations of the Ministry of Justice system on the 100th anniversary of the bodies of justice.
"Since its creation back in 1919, your department has been on guard of the Law, it protects the interests of the state and society, human rights and freedoms, and promotes the development of legal culture," the message reads.
Today, the Ministry of Justice system performs the most important tasks to enhance the legal framework of the country, being a worthy successor to the national law traditions."
The head of state expressed his conviction that the employees of the Ministry of Justice system will continue to serve the Belarusian people in good faith, purposefully and at a high professional level.
