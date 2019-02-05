Greetings to Ministry of Justice employees

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the employees of the bodies and organizations of the Ministry of Justice system on the 100th anniversary of the bodies of justice.

"Since its creation back in 1919, your department has been on guard of the Law, it protects the interests of the state and society, human rights and freedoms, and promotes the development of legal culture," the message reads.

Today, the Ministry of Justice system performs the most important tasks to enhance the legal framework of the country, being a worthy successor to the national law traditions."