Greeting on KGB professional day

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent his best greetings to the personnel of the State Security Committee on their professional holiday.

"In the most difficult periods of the country's history the KGB officers defended the sovereignty and independence of the Homeland by showing a good example of patriotism, preservice and courage. Carrying on the glorious traditions of your predecessors, you resolutely resist modern challenges and threats to the country's security, you act proactively to preserve stability and unity of our society," said the President in his letter of congratulations.

The head of state expressed confidence that the united and the close-knot and combat-ready KGB team will ill continue to conscientiously fulfill all the assigned tasks.

The President addressed special words of gratitude to veteran security officers. "You embody the unbreakable bond between generations, you are an example of the officer's honor and loyalty to duty," said Alexander Lukashenko.

