Belarusians and Alexander Lukashenko receive congratulations on Independence Day

Congratulations on the Independence Day continue to be addressed to Belarusians and the President of our country from all over the world. Telegrams with warm and kind words were sent by the leaders of Germany and Latvia, the Czech Republic, Poland and Georgia.

The German President notes that relations between the countries have deepened in recent years and stresses the positive role of his recent visit to our country:

"Thank you for the constructive and open dialogue during my visit to Minsk on June 29, 2018... The memorial on the site of the death camp of Trostenets, the second complex of which we had the opportunity to open together, is a worthy place of memory... It is a symbol of the memory of crimes committed in your country on behalf of Germany, and at the same time a clear indication that thanks to the readiness of the Belarusian people for reconciliation, we were able to move from the painful past to successful cooperation between our countries."

President of Latvia Raimonds Vējonis wished our country and the Belarusian people peace, security, stability, economic prosperity.

"I am sincerely satisfied that intensive political dialogue and close, mutually beneficial cooperation in various spheres characterize good-neighborly relations and active cooperation between Latvia and Belarus. I hope that in the future this linkage will become stronger augmenting the welfare of both countries and security in the region, and expanding contacts between the inhabitants of our countries. I hope that the relations between the European Union and Belarus will be strengthened more and more."

Giorgi Margvelashvili, leader of Georgia, sent sincere congratulations to the President on the occasion of the state holiday: "Over the years of independence, thanks to your efforts, the Republic of Belarus has achieved impressive success in all spheres of statehood development. I am sure that the bonds of friendship and mutual understanding linking Georgia and Belarus, will continue to grow stronger, bringing tangible benefits to the peoples of our states."

The President of Poland notes in his congratulatory telegram the contribution of our country to the stability of the region: "Sovereign and independent Belarus is an essential element of stability and peace in Europe. I hope for further strengthening of good-neighborly relations between our peoples in the spirit of friendship, cooperation and mutual understanding."

The congratulatory message was also received from Czech President Miloš Zeman. The Czech Republic highly appreciates the level of bilateral relations with Belarus, is interested in their further development and deepening of cooperation.