Belarus continues to receive greetings on Independence Day

World leaders, heads of international organizations, and members of royal families have sent their greetings to President Lukashenko and the Belarusian people on the main national holiday – Independence Day.

Sincere greetings to the President and people of the country came from the leaders of the CIS countries. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev wished the Belarusians peace and prosperity, as well as health and success to Alexander Lukashenko.

Russia’s President Putin and Prime Minister Medvedev were among the first to send their greetings. "The liberation of Minsk from the Nazi invaders became one of the most significant victories that our fathers and grandfathers gained in the years of the Great Patriotic War," President Putin’s letter reads.

Belarus also received letters from Armenia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Moldova. The President of Ukraine noted that Belarus demonstrates devotion to peace and regional stability. Petro Poroshenko highlighted it is one of the priorities of Ukraine's foreign policy to develop good-neighborly relations with Belarus. The contribution of the official Minsk and the Belarusian President to the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis was noted in the telegram sent by former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma.

Leaders of European countries also joined in congratulations. President of Italy Sergio Mattarella expressed his confidence that the dialogue between Belarus and the EU will "stimulate the enrichment of bilateral cooperation."

Belarus also received greetings from the leaders of Serbia, Bulgaria, France, and Switzerland. President of France Emmanuel Macron noted his commitment to the strengthening of the Belarusian-French bilateral ties. The meeting of the Belarusian-French economic commission scheduled for autumn will give the process a new momentum, the letter reads.

Royal families sent their greetings as well. Among them were Queen Elizabeth II, King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and Emperor of Japan Akihito.

Congratulatory telegrams also came to Minsk from the leaders of Algeria, Cuba, Venezuela, Turkey, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Jordan, and Australia.

Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed that "the Belarusian Dream" of a happy life for the people and a peaceful and stable state has been translated into reality.

Pope Francis noted he prays these days for support in the pursuit of a common good for all Belarusians. The importance of the spiritual tradition of the people was also emphasized in the congratulations of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres assured Alexander Lukashenko of the continuing work to improve the effectiveness of the UN, promote peace, and sustainable development.

The State Department of the United States sent an official statement on the occasion of Independence Day of Belarus and highlighted the support for the country’s sovereignty and its territorial integrity.