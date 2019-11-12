3.43 RUB
New page in relations of Belarus and Austria
Negotiations of the 2 leaders continue in Vienna. Many people came to the residence of the Austrian President to see Alexander Lukashenko. The parties discussed cooperation in humanitarian, economic and technical fields. Austria will help Belarus to introduce 5G standard, which is specified in the agreement on IT coopetation. Intense negotiations will be held throughout the day.
