Working visit of Belarusian leader to Logoisk District

The agricultural sector brings real benefits to the country. And although a high-quality platform, as a whole, gives results, today we have to think about the future. This is one of the main demands of the President. And each manger should see the prospects of how to develop the economy.



An impressive presentation of absolutely new equipment was arranged by the engineers of the MTZ. Tractor on batteries. It is in such developments that experts see the future of the agroindustrial complex. Tens of billions of dollars has been invested in the modernization of the sphere. Fundamentally new approaches, technologies, development, production of crops. In short, the state will always support promising ideas.