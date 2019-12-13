Warning from Lukashenko at CIS summit

We must be prepared for a variety of provocations along the entire perimeter of the CIS. Everyone will be tested for durability. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Astana, BelTA informs.



"Unfortunately, what we have been talking about for so many years has happened and become a reality. A real hybrid war has been launched against all of us. And Ukraine is just a pretext. The desire of some countries to take revenge for the lost campaigns of the last century has been nurtured long ago, starting, as you know, from the first days after the victory in the Great Patriotic War, and maybe even earlier," said the Belarusian leader.



According to him, today Russia and Belarus are at the edge of economic and financial attacks. "But I think, everyone here understands that the true objectives of the Western strategists are much broader - to divide the Eurasian space in the sectors of influence and to use our countries as raw materials and industrial appendages. We must be prepared for a variety of provocations along the entire perimeter of the CIS. Recent events in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are convincing and very instructive examples. But this is only the beginning. Everyone will be tested for their strength," said Alexander Lukashenko.



"So far, alas, I have to admit the lack of mutual support in some cases," said the head of state. He notes that the principled national positions still hamper effective joint opposition to the sanctions pressure of the West.



Alexander Lukashenko also noted that there remained a lot of interethnic and territorial disputes in the former Soviet Union, which were also discussed at the summit. "Today, the external players are making tremendous efforts to turn every dispute, even the smallest one, into a heated confrontation," the President said.



