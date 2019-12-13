3.42 RUB
Representatives of various spheres of activity get state awards and commendations from the President
State awards were awarded to 59 representatives of various spheres of activity. On February 10, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed the corresponding decree, reported the press service of the Belarusian leader.
They have been awarded with orders, medals and honorary titles for many years of fruitful work, high professionalism, exemplary performance of official duties, personal courage, bravery and determination demonstrated in emergency situations involving the risk to life, saving people in a fire, a significant personal contribution to strengthening the defense capability of the country, protection of wildlife, development of banking system, industry, agriculture and forestry, achievements in construction, statistics and law, excellent achievements in education, as well as in the field of science and art.
