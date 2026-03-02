The regional delegation is currently in Minsk. At the Supreme State Council in Moscow, leaders reaffirmed their intentions to develop a shared economy and cooperation. Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that “the doors to Belarus are always open for Russian regions. If we intensify our collaboration, we can expect good results on the bilateral track.” Moreover, life itself confirms how crucial it is for Belarus and Russia to be independent of other countries—possessing their own capabilities across all sectors.

Negotiations with the Governor of Murmansk Region

Andrey Chibis is visiting Belarus for the third time as head of the region. Since his last visit, trade has roughly doubled—perhaps it’s time for him to visit more often, the President noted at the start of the conversation, highlighting what has always united them.

Lukashenko: Belarus is ready to establish joint ventures with Murmansk

“We, together with Murmansk Oblast, are prepared to work as the region itself is ready. We do not regard Murmansk as a distant Arctic region, even though it is Arctic—it’s not far for us. We are ready to build relationships not only based on supplying our products to your land, which is also important, but also by creating joint enterprises that benefit us all,” said Alexander Lukashenko.

The President pointed out the historical commonality between Belarus and Murmansk, including their roles during the Great Patriotic War. He mentioned that during those years, the famous Belarusian writer Ivan Shamyakin fought in the northern Russian region. “This shows that we have had and still have people who connect us—very strongly,” Lukashenko remarked.

He also highlighted Murmansk’s significant role during the war, serving as a gateway for defending the Soviet Union. Supplies of equipment and military hardware passed through the port. “Thanks to this, Murmansk earned immortal glory. Many lives were lost there, but the Northmen fought bravely to bring us to victory, which we celebrated in May 1945,” the Belarusian leader said.

“Just as Belarus endured and suffered from this war, so did you. And this is our shared victory. We must cherish and honor it. Never throw it overboard,” he underscored.

When he hears certain remarks from the Baltic states and Ukraine about destroying everything, Lukashenko rhetorically asked: “Why do you throw away the great dignity of your people? Why do you do this? You should be proud of it.”

Gate to the Arctic

Murmansk is rightly called the gateway to the Arctic. It is the largest city beyond the polar circle and the biggest ice-free port in northern Russia. Tourists come here to witness its harsh nature, the northern lights, and sample local seafood. But the Kola Peninsula is also home to nearly 80% of Mendeleev’s table—the periodic table’s key elements—and Murmansk itself is an industrial and logistical hub, providing abundant work opportunities.

President: Belarus is Not a Stranger to Russia

While addressing cooperation with Murmansk, the President named areas such as passenger and special equipment, food, agriculture, and lifts. “We are ready to collaborate with you in all these areas. We’re also working intensively to reduce our dependence on Western imports, especially from countries that have imposed sanctions on us. We’ve almost achieved this. It mainly concerns certain components and assemblies in industry. You can rely on Belarus in this regard,” Lukashenko assured.

He emphasized his preference for domestic products over imports. “Imported goods may sometimes be of higher quality, but they are alien. If something breaks, you have to look far and wide to find a replacement, and it’s not always easy. Here, at home... Belarus is not a stranger to Russia. It’s our own. At any moment, we can supply any part that fails in our equipment, provide the necessary food, clothing, if needed. I know you’re successfully solving any problems. You know what Belarus is rich in and how it can help Russian regions—especially close ones like Leningrad and Saint Petersburg, and naturally, Murmansk,” he said.

Union Summit in Moscow

These talks followed the Union State summit in Moscow. Belarusian and Russian leaders reaffirmed their course toward technological sovereignty, which will be the focus of major efforts in the near future.

Lukashenko: Belarus and Russia must break free from critical dependence on other countries

“Let’s move forward, but most importantly, we must see our own interests. Look how the world is developing. We need to protect our land and our people, and foremost, our interests. Every time I meet with Russian leadership, I emphasize this position: we need to eliminate dependence on other countries—especially critical dependence. We must defend what is our own,” Lukashenko declared.

He also pointed out the emergence of the “Union Goods” status, awarded to products made with at least half of materials and components from Belarus and Russia. “We must continue in this direction, without creating additional barriers,” he stressed.

Lukashenko expressed confidence that Belarus and Russia are heading toward a common goal, knowing what they want: “We will definitely achieve our objectives because they serve the interests of our peoples—Russians and Belarusians. I kindly ask you, Andrey Vladimirovich, to base your actions on this. You are young but experienced. I am sure that, if we focus on active cooperation between your region and Belarus, we will reach certain results.”

Construction of Belarusian Terminal in Murmansk

Murmansk, a major industrial hub in northern Russia, was also discussed regarding a project to build a Belarusian terminal in the port. This would open new opportunities for utilizing the Northern Sea Route, the Trans-Arctic corridor, and the Arctic in general.

Andrey Chibis, governor of Murmansk Oblast, said: “For our country, this is a key priority. The main thing is that there is great potential for partnership with our Belarusian colleagues. We discussed various options for developing logistics for cargo transport to Belarus and from Belarus through the port of Murmansk via the Northern Sea Route. The project to build a Belarusian terminal there is complex, partly because we need to consider the capacity of the railway to deliver cargo to the port. We discussed this in detail during a closed session and agreed to carefully evaluate all possible models with the government colleagues.”

Detailed Projects in Government Discussions

Further details about joint projects were discussed within the government. Belarus is ready to participate actively in upgrading its equipment fleet and renovating housing. The “Living in the North” governor’s program is underway. There is also interest in increasing food supplies—meat and dairy—to the region. We are also interested in reciprocal supplies of seafood and fish.

Belarusians plan to involve scientists in rare-earth exploration on the Kola Peninsula, aiming to develop new technologies essential for current and future economies. Mining of rare-earth elements in the northern lands, as well as agro-industrial development, electric transport, optoelectronics, and laser technology, are among the priorities.

Strong Ties with Northern Russia

The Mayor of Minsk has been appointed as the official representative for relations with Murmansk. The results of the negotiation marathon were summarized at the city hall.

Vladimir Kukharev, Chairman of Minsk City Executive Committee, said: “We discussed cooperation in education and construction—these will definitely yield results. Of course, we must also work with youth. The conditions we create for young people to communicate between our cities, regions, and countries will influence the future of our nations.”

Andrey Chibis: “Humanitarian cooperation is no less important than economic partnership—sometimes even more so for the future. It’s about communication, friendship, respect, and understanding our shared history.”