Today, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that Beijing remains a fundamental partner and a vital supporter for Minsk in the face of ongoing geopolitical transformations. Speaking at a meeting dedicated to bilateral cooperation with China, he highlighted the importance of summing up the results of the past five-year period and planning for the next, with clear and concrete objectives assigned to the government and specialists responsible for Chinese relations.

Lukashenko underscored the need for broad strategic goals concerning export figures, supply volumes, regional engagement, and the reformatting of investment cooperation.

A Meeting on Developing Belarus-China Relations

There is no conspiracy—China is a strategic partner for Belarus. The country holds a special status in bilateral interactions. It is only natural that issues of cooperation are addressed in dedicated meetings, similar to the year-end summits with the African continent. Now, as we conclude another five-year cycle, it is time to determine priorities for the future.

Lukashenko: China Is Belarus’s Most Reliable Ally

It goes without saying why partnership with China is Belarus’s top priority. From the very beginning of his political career, President Lukashenko has consistently spoken of China’s future significance.

He maintains close, trusting relations with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Beyond formal negotiations, their meetings often take on a "family format"—at Xi’s invitation. The two nations support each other on all fronts.

Lukashenko: We Will Invest Resources and Time to Strengthen Cooperation

"For us, China is the most reliable ally on all issues," the Belarusian leader emphasized. He also noted the unique approach China takes toward developing cooperation. "China takes its time—this is traditional. We are accustomed to it. We are learning a lot from the Chinese, who are an ancient nation. I advise those unfamiliar with their history to study the story of the People’s Republic," he said.

In the context of tectonic geopolitical shifts, Beijing remains a key point of support for Minsk—and not only for Minsk. The special status of Belarus-China relations is recognized and appreciated by all, from Russians and Americans to African nations, Lukashenko added.

Belarus-China Cooperation

China has contributed significantly to Belarus over the years of comprehensive partnership. Numerous gifts have been provided as part of technical and economic assistance, including a swimming pool and a stadium. Multi-billion-dollar investments have flowed in, and China has transferred unique technologies—such as those from biotech companies developing innovative products. The Belt and Road Initiative has also become a pivotal platform for collaboration.

Lukashenko: Our Cooperation with China Is Serious and Long-Term

He noted that Belarusians now perceive China differently than before. "BelAZ trucks are now seen in nearly every Belarusian yard, and they are quite good. Minsk has been decorated with world-class sports facilities—gifts from true friends. Learning Chinese and studying in China is becoming normal for our progressive youth," Lukashenko said.

He also pointed out that expanding air links—Hainan, Shanghai, Urumqi—will quickly revive tourism flows. "By the way, this is one of the government’s priorities, with a promise to increase the contribution of tourism to GDP from 2% to nearly 5%," the president added.

The decision to build a strategic partnership with China at the highest level is non-negotiable. Instead, Belarus will continue to invest resources, time, and attention into deepening cooperation. "All necessary reserves are in place," Lukashenko affirmed.

China Is Belarus’s Second-Largest Trading Partner

Belarus’s second-largest trading partner, China, supplies potash fertilizers, wood processing products, dairy, and meat. Trade has been growing steadily—projected to reach $9 billion in 2025—but there is still room for expansion.

Lukashenko: Work with Chinese Regions Is Still Lacking

While China remains Belarus’s second-largest trading partner, and exports to China have surpassed those to the EU, the Belarusian leader pointed out that this is not enough. "This will last long," he stressed. However, the volume of exports—around $1.7 billion in 2025, representing just over 4% of total supplies—is insufficient by Belarusian standards.

"Chinese import statistics show our share in the hundredths of a percent. Where is the effect of our second directive on developing relations with China?" Lukashenko asked. “We believe we can do more. We have the tools: a domestic distribution network with warehouses and logistics, direct supplies—especially to retail chains and end consumers through e-commerce, joint manufacturing tailored for Chinese buyers, and working with Chinese regions—which, frankly, still lags behind," he said.

Nikolai Snopkov, Deputy Prime Minister responsible for China, has overseen this area for many years. Lukashenko considers the current trade statistics and overall exports as not yet worthy of praise—everything is understood through comparison.

Snopkov on 10 Years of Cooperation with China

"Over the past decade, we have tripled trade turnover and doubled exports," Snopkov reported. "Exports grew from $2.5 billion to nearly $8.9 billion. The average annual growth rate of exports over the last five years was 117%, slightly higher than the growth rate of exports to Russia, our primary market. This indicates active engagement in the Chinese market. Over ten years, we've achieved an average annual growth of 111.4%. Our trade in goods and services approached a record $12 billion, and China's share in Belarus’s foreign trade doubled to 11%. Today, China is our second-largest trading partner after Russia."

He noted that in five years, trade with Russia grew by 70%, and with China by 11%, with less than 20% involving distant markets. "China is serious and long-term. We will cooperate with China as long as our country exists as an independent state," Lukashenko affirmed. "I am confident we will remain independent and sovereign forever."

He dismissed complacency: "If anyone thinks that we will simply implement directives and rely solely on Deputy Prime Minister Snopkov’s active work—you're mistaken."

The President also urged all to work more actively in the Chinese market.

Lukashenko on Cooperation: It’s Serious and Long-Term

He emphasized the importance of setting clear, measurable goals in the new directive. For example, increasing China’s share of Belarusian exports to double digits—"that would be a qualitative breakthrough," he said. Responsibility for specific targets in organizations and products lies with the government and the vice-premier, as agreed.

With the current five-year cycle ending, work begins on drafting the next, third directive. The President has set clear guidelines for future efforts.

He also called for a fundamentally new approach to investment cooperation with China. A new head has recently been appointed to the industrial park, and Lukashenko has higher expectations for development and resident attraction.

"Investment reform is necessary. Chinese foreign investments are setting records, especially under the Belt and Road Initiative," he pointed out. "Our government reports growth—over two and a half times in nine months of last year compared to the same period in 2024, reaching $443 million. But the original targets in the directive were much higher—at least half a billion dollars annually, with a minimum of $150 million in direct investments into each region and Minsk. When I see the figures for direct Chinese investments across regions—Vitebsk’s $1 million, Grodno’s $100,000 over five years—it’s clear who is working effectively, and who isn’t."

Time for Concrete Actions in Belarus-China Cooperation

"Have we done everything to attract Chinese investors along the Silk Road?" Lukashenko asked.

He noted that dozens of Chinese companies are registered at the Great Stone industrial park, and new leadership and government officials must help launch projects and reach planned capacities swiftly.

Belarusian-Chinese cooperation is often associated with high-profile, image-enhancing projects. Citizens await new initiatives that will generate real economic effects, create jobs, and improve living standards.

Snopkov: The Key Is Creating Joint Ventures and Attracting Chinese Capital

"Creating joint ventures and attracting Chinese investment are the most critical tasks now," Snopkov said. "Despite global challenges, we still have opportunities. The Chinese market is saturated and competitive—from automotive manufacturing to catering. Chinese partners seek countries where they can apply their technologies and produce goods—because they earn more from other markets than in China. Our main task is to create the best conditions in the Eurasian west for Chinese partners."

Chinese Ambassador to Belarus, Alexander Chervyakov, provided a practical example: "If a delivery in China takes more than two hours, the customer refuses the product and won’t return. The lesson is to adapt our sales approaches: study demand, create warehouses, expand product ranges, and keep pace with the speed of the Chinese market."

Chervyakov emphasized China’s rapid development of e-commerce, with retail turnover exceeding $2 trillion annually, growing over 7% each year. To succeed, Belarusian producers must monitor demand, ensure quality, and adapt swiftly to Chinese market conditions.