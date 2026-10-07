President of Belarus Addressed to Participants Counter-Terrorism Forum

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has sent a welcoming address to the participants of the Counter-Terrorism Forum. The event is taking place in Minsk on October 7–8, the Belarusian leader's press service informs.

The Head of State noted that Belarusian soil lies at the historic crossroads of global routes and civilizations, and that the Belarusian people are well aware of the value of peace and stability.

"The fight against terrorism stands at the forefront of global security for nations and regions. Its coordinators and perpetrators recognize neither national nor moral boundaries; they kill and maim civilians—including the elderly, women, and children—employing the most sophisticated and high-tech methods, such as artificial intelligence, unmanned aerial vehicles, cryptocurrencies, and closed segments of the global network used for propaganda, recruitment, financing, and the planning of terrorist acts," the address states.

The President noted that Belarus’s position remains unchanged: terrorism is a challenge that can be met only through collective effort, requiring close cooperation among key political actors and coordinated action by the world's competent intelligence services. Therefore, Alexander Lukashenko noted, when Minsk hosted a UN-sponsored international counter-terrorism conference in 2019, the Belarusian side proposed the creation of a unified anti-terrorist front—an initiative to pool the efforts of the UN, OSCE, CIS, CSTO, SCO, and other international bodies.

"I am convinced that this forum—held during a special anniversary year marking the 35th anniversary of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the 25th anniversary of the founding of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the signing of the Shanghai Convention on Combating Terrorism—will serve as a practical manifestation of our initiative and a logical conclusion to the joint SCO and CIS 'Eurasia-Antiterror 2026' counter-terrorism exercises," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.

The President wished the event participants productive work and successful outcomes that would help consolidate state efforts to counter terrorism and extremism, as well as strengthen mutual trust among special services for the sake of peace and stability across the entire Eurasian region.