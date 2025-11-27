President of Belarus arrived in Oman on working visit

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has arrived in Oman on a working visit, BELTA reports.

During his stay in Oman, the head of state is scheduled to hold talks with the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tarek Al Said.

Interaction between the two countries has significantly intensified recently, in part due to the previous exchange of visits. Promising areas of cooperation identified during Alexander Lukashenko's visit to Muscat in 2024 were further developed and formed the basis for a comprehensive roadmap signed in Minsk during the Sultan of Oman's visit in October 2025.

The Belarusian President's current visit to Oman will provide an opportunity to discuss practical steps to build on previously reached agreements and implement joint projects in various fields.