President of Belarus Calls on EU Countries to Seek Ways to Cooperate

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko calls on EU countries to seek ways of cooperation and agreement. He made this statement at the IV Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, BelTA reports.

The head of state spoke about Belarus's participation in the humanitarian mission in Oleshky and emphasized the role of the Russian and Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioners, Yana Lantratova and Dmitry Lubinets in this process. Alexander Lukashenko called for emulating their example: expanding similar humanitarian corridors and seeking areas for de-escalation.