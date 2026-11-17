President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko considers the participation of European representatives in the talks on Ukraine to be progress. The Belarusian leader stated this in an interview with the French magazine Le Point, BelTA reports.

One of the topics of the interview was the conflict in Ukraine and the prospects for its resolution. The journalist asked the head of state whether European representatives should be at the negotiating table. Alexander Lukashenko welcomed their participation in this process, noting, however, that the talks have returned to the initial stage, in part due to the fault of the European side.

"You, specifically you [the leadership of European countries – editor's note] and Ukraine are to blame for the fact that all previous negotiating rounds and positions have been effectively scrapped. They've started looking at this again – old issues – in a new way. Therefore, we need to get used to each other again, to take the first steps again. Whether these first steps take the form of some humanitarian actions, an exchange of the dead, or an exchange of prisoners – we need to go further," Alexander Lukashenko is convinced. "And it's good that Europeans are participating in these talks."

Photo: BelTA