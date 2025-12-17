President of Belarus calls PE and sport foundation of long and active life

The President of Belarus called physical education and sport the foundation of a long and active life.

In his Address to the Belarusian People and Parliament, President Alexander Lukashenko stated that physical education and sport are the foundation of active longevity, BELTA reports.

According to the head of state, increasing life expectancy is defined as one of the strategic goals.

"Active longevity is no less important than having children. To a large extent, this is the result of the lifestyle we choose. By the end of 2030, at the current rate, one in five Belarusians will be over 65," Alexander Lukashenko noted.

The recipe for a long and high-quality life is known to everyone: physical education and sport, the head of state emphasized.

"I won't go into detail about how much has been done to enable an active lifestyle. From equipped courtyards and bike paths to sports centers across the country. Never before have we had such opportunities to engage in any kind of sport. Who uses them and how...," the President noted.