President of Belarus congratulated people of Finland on Independence Day

The President of Belarus congratulated the people of Finland on Independence Day

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the people of Finland on Independence Day, BelTA reports, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Minsk has always been and remains open to resuming pragmatic and constructive bilateral cooperation for the benefit of our peoples. I hope that through joint efforts we will overcome temporary difficulties and achieve positive results in all areas of Belarusian-Finnish cooperation," the message reads.

The head of state is confident that a policy of artificial confrontation does not serve the fundamental interests of both countries, which have historically enjoyed respectful relations based on shared Christian values, the principles of non-interference in internal affairs, and the enhancement of national prosperity.