President of Belarus congratulates Chinese President Xi Jinping on his birthday

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sent congratulations to Chinese President Xi Jinping on his birthday, BelTA reports.

"A modernizing and prosperous China today sets the highest standards of global leadership. This is largely the result of your far-sighted leadership, consistent policy of strengthening statehood, and the country's sustainable socioeconomic progress. It is also difficult to overestimate your contribution to expanding international cooperation and ensuring global stability," the message reads.

The head of state noted that Belarusian-Chinese relations are at an unprecedented level and are steadily developing along the lines of an all-weather and comprehensive strategic partnership.

"I fondly recall our meaningful conversations last year. I look forward to continuing our trusting dialogue and eagerly await the upcoming meeting, which will undoubtedly provide another powerful impetus to bilateral cooperation between Minsk and Beijing," the Belarusian leader emphasized.