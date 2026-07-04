President of Belarus congratulates Donald Trump on 250th anniversary of US independence

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, sent congratulations to the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, on Independence Day and the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. This was reported by the press service of the head of state.

"It is impossible not to admire the heights the American nation has reached over a journey spanning a quarter of a millennium. The moon landing, breakthroughs in science and medicine that are significant for all humanity, and significant economic achievements – all these are examples of the determination, hard work, and true patriotism of Americans," the message reads.

It's no coincidence that this important milestone—the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States—falls during the presidency of a man who has made every effort to benefit the United States, the Belarusian leader noted.

"There have never been any contradictions between our peoples, and as President of Belarus, I am ready to work together to normalize Belarusian-American relations and support your efforts to make the planet a safer place for our children and grandchildren," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.

The Belarusian leader wished Donald Trump and every American citizen peace, happiness, and prosperity.