President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Yevgeny Mironov, a People’s Artist of Russia, on his 60th birthday, reports BELTA.

"Your brilliant talent and dedication to your craft have earned you the sincere love of countless fans and the respect of the professional community," the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state noted that the profound characters brought to life by the artist have become part of the golden fund of contemporary art, and his portrayal of Captain Alekhin in Mikhail Ptashuk’s film "In August of '44" won the hearts of Belarusian audiences.

"I am confident that your creative work will continue to foster stronger ties between our two nations," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Yevgeny Mironov good health, inexhaustible inspiration, and new achievements.