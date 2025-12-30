President of Belarus congratulates foreign leaders on New Year holidays

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated foreign leaders on the New Year holidays. The Belarusian leader wished everyone good health, happiness, and continued success in their responsible work, a vibrant and eventful year, and new prospects for mutually beneficial and fruitful cooperation.

Congratulations on behalf of the head of the Belarusian state were sent to the leadership of Russia, the leaders of the CIS countries, as well as government, political, public, artistic, and religious figures, representatives of the business community of the Commonwealth countries, the heads of other countries in various regions of the world, and the heads of international and regional organizations.