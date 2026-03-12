President of Belarus congratulates Irina Alferova on her birthday

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sent birthday greetings to the People's Artist of Russia Irina Alferova, according to BELTA, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"As an amazingly vibrant and multifaceted personality, you have brilliantly demonstrated your talent in theater and cinema," the message reads. "The memorable characters you have created have become the epitome of femininity and beauty for millions of fans, earning true national affection."

"Belarusian audiences know and appreciate you as a talented actress whose work contributes to the strengthening of friendship and cooperation between our countries," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.