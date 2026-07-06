President of Belarus congratulates Keiko Fujimori on her election as President of Peru

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sent congratulations to Keiko Sofia Fujimori Iguchi on her election as President of Peru. The presidential press service reported this.

"I am convinced that the trust placed in you by citizens will serve as a solid foundation for implementing the country's socioeconomic development and improving the well-being of the Peruvian people," the message read.

The head of state emphasized Belarus's interest in intensifying bilateral dialogue and deepening trade and economic cooperation with Peru. "I hope that through joint efforts we can give further impetus to cooperation and strengthen relations between our countries," he noted.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Keiko Fujimori energy and success in her responsible position, and peace and prosperity to the people of Peru.