President of Belarus Congratulates Leader of Tunisia on Independence Day

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President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Tunisian President Kaïs Saied on the national holiday, Independence Day, BelTA reported, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"On this festive day, I would like to especially note your political will, determination, and vast experience as a wise statesman, which make an invaluable contribution to the socioeconomic growth of the Tunisian Republic and the well-being of its citizens," the congratulatory message reads.

The Belarusian leader emphasized Minsk's interest in expanding bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. "I hope that with your support, the Belarusian-Tunisian dialogue will gain additional impetus and reach a scale commensurate with its potential," the head of state noted.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Kaïs Saied good health and success in his responsible position, and peace and harmony to the people of Tunisia.