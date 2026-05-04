President of Belarus Congratulates Media on Press Day

"The rich history of the Belarusian printed word began 500 years ago with the unique Bible of Francysk Skaryna. It has developed and strengthened, accompanying the people through every stage of their difficult journey. Today, we can rightfully be called one of the most widely read nations in the world. More than 20 million new books and hundreds of periodicals are published annually in the country and enjoy consistent popularity," the congratulatory message reads. Alexander Lukashenko called it gratifying that books, newspapers, and magazines are always backed by competent professionals and true patriots who cultivate and pass on to young authors and journalists the best national traditions: objectivity, honesty, ethics, and commitment to universal ideals and national interests. "I am confident that in the future, every word you say will be aimed at preserving peace and harmony in this land and creating a happy future for all the people of our beloved Belarus," the head of state remarked.