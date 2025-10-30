President of Belarus congratulates people of Algeria on Revolution Day

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko extended congratulations to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and the people of that country on the national holiday – Revolution Day. This was reported by BELTA, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"This date became a turning point in the history of Algeria, marking the beginning of the nation's heroic journey to independence and the right to independently determine its own destiny," the message reads.

The head of state stated that the era of unilateral hegemony and dictatorship is becoming a thing of the past, giving way to a multipolar and more just world. In these circumstances, it is crucial to strengthen coordination between countries that share a commitment to a genuine partnership based on respect, equality, and non-interference in internal affairs, the President emphasized.

According to the head of state, Belarus and Algeria are already demonstrating such cooperation at international forums in support of the principles of sovereignty and the rejection of sanctions.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that, at the invitation of Abdelmadjid Tebboune, he plans to visit Algeria soon. "I am confident that our bilateral dialogue will give additional impetus to further cooperation," the Belarusian leader emphasized.