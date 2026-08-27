President of Belarus Congratulates People of Moldova on Independence Day

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated people of Moldova on their main national holiday, Independence Day, BelTA reports.

"This holiday embodies the sovereign choice of the Moldovan people, symbolizing their aspiration for a free and dignified future, and the preservation of their distinctive culture and traditions," the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state noted that Belarusians and Moldovans have been bound by ties of friendship for many years. "We are united by a shared historical destiny and the memory of the heroism of our fathers and grandfathers who fought shoulder to shoulder on the fronts of the Great Patriotic War," the Belarusian leader noted.

"I am convinced that, despite the tense international situation, the experience of mutually beneficial cooperation accumulated over three decades will serve as the basis for restoring a full-fledged constructive dialogue that meets the interests of our states," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.

The Belarusian President wished the people of Moldova harmony and well-being, and the country -peace and prosperity.