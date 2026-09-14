President of Belarus Congratulates Pope Leo XIV on Birthday

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent birthday greetings to Pope Leo XIV, BelTA reports.

"Your tireless, long-standing service to God inspires millions of believers to show mercy, compassion, and love for their neighbors," the congratulatory message reads. "In today's world that yearns for stability and security, this noble mission holds unique spiritual significance. It strengthens faith in the power of dialogue and resonates deeply with people across different countries and religions."

The Head of State assured the Holy See that it could always count on Belarus's support for initiatives aimed at ensuring a just and lasting peace in the region. "I am convinced that relations between Minsk and the Vatican must continue to develop steadily in order to preserve our Christian heritage and humanitarian principles," he emphasized.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Leo XIV a long life, good health, and God's blessing in his vital work.