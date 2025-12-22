President of Belarus congratulates President of Azerbaijan on his birthday

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent birthday greetings to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, according to BELTA, citing the presidential press service.

"I am confident that in 2025 you will celebrate your holiday with a special spirit. Thanks to your political wisdom and strong will, the Republic of Azerbaijan is confidently increasing its international prestige, achieving its goals," the message reads.

The head of state emphasized that Belarus attaches particular importance to its strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, as well as the progressive development of interstate cooperation in various fields.

"I appreciate the trusting contacts and mutual support at multilateral venues, as well as your attention to deepening the Belarusian-Azerbaijani dialogue at all levels," the President emphasized.