President of Belarus Congratulates Prime Minister of India on Republic Day

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the national holiday, Republic Day, BelTA reports, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"This holiday embodies the centuries-old wisdom of Indian civilization, which serves as a solid foundation for the world's largest democracy. The country's achievements in economic development, innovation, and social welfare command respect and serve as an example for many countries," the congratulatory message reads.

As the country chairing BRICS, India contributes to strengthening a multipolar and just world, the President stated.

"Belarus is proud of its long-standing friendly relations with India. I am convinced that our cooperation, based on trust and mutual support, continues to develop consistently and gain new practical content," the head of state emphasized. "I am confident that through joint efforts, we will fully realize the significant potential for cooperation in industry, digitalization, agriculture, and security."

Alexander Lukashenko expressed hope to meet with Narendra Modi at the BRICS Summit.