President of Belarus Congratulates SCO Secretary-General on Organization's 25th Anniversary

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Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko sent congratulations to SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev on the organization's 25th anniversary, BelTA reports.

"Today, the SCO is rightfully considered one of the most dynamic and influential international organizations in Eurasia and the world. Our 'Shanghai family' helps build dialogue, find practical solutions, and maintain cooperation where trust, responsibility, and respect for the opinions of different parties are especially important," the congratulatory message reads.

Alexander Lukashenko thanked Nurlan Yermekbayev for his personal attention to strengthening cooperation between Belarus and the SCO. "Minsk will continue to contribute to promoting key initiatives and protecting the organization's interests," he has assured.