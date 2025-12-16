President of Belarus Congratulates the King, Crown Prince and People of Bahrain on National Day

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/26d02a0e-a374-4e21-83ad-9090ccc2d939/conversions/e61090f1-f2d1-4c73-85b5-8b8ce2e85cc7-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/26d02a0e-a374-4e21-83ad-9090ccc2d939/conversions/e61090f1-f2d1-4c73-85b5-8b8ce2e85cc7-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/26d02a0e-a374-4e21-83ad-9090ccc2d939/conversions/e61090f1-f2d1-4c73-85b5-8b8ce2e85cc7-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/26d02a0e-a374-4e21-83ad-9090ccc2d939/conversions/e61090f1-f2d1-4c73-85b5-8b8ce2e85cc7-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the Kingdom of Bahrain on National Day. Congratulations on behalf of the Belarusian people and himself were sent to King Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and the entire people of Bahrain, BelTA reports.

"This holiday unites the people of your country in their aspiration for strengthening statehood, preserving traditions, and further developing their homeland," the congratulatory message to Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa reads. "Today, under your wise leadership, the Kingdom confidently moves forward along the path of socioeconomic growth, increased international prestige, and improved quality of life for its citizens."

The head of state emphasized that Belarus highly values its friendly relations with Bahrain, based on principles of trust and mutual respect.

"We are ready to add practical content and implement joint projects aimed at ensuring food security and promoting sustainable progress in both countries," the President assured.

In his congratulatory message to Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Alexander Lukashenko noted that Belarus views Bahrain as an important partner in the Gulf region.