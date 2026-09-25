President of Belarus Expresses Condolences to Tokayev over Deaths of Kazakhstani Military Personnel

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has expressed his condolences to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev following the deaths of Kazakhstani military personnel in discharge of duty in the Mangystau Region, the head of state's press service reports.

"The Republic of Belarus has received the news of the tragic deaths of Kazakhstani military personnel in discharge of duty in the Mangystau Region with deep sorrow," the message of condolence reads.

On behalf of the Belarusian people and on his own behalf, the head of state expressed sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.