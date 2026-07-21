President of Belarus Extends Congratulations to People of Belgium on National Day

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko on behalf of compatriots and on his own behalf has congratulated the people of the Kingdom of Belgium on the occasion of their National Day, the Belarusian leader's press service reports.

"Despite geopolitical changes, our nations have always maintained mutual respect and strived to pursue a wise approach to developing bilateral ties. The Republic of Belarus remains open to equal and constructive dialogue that serves the interests of Minsk and Brussels and contributes to strengthening security on the European continent. I am confident that the consistent restoration of economic and political contacts will help overcome artificial barriers and challenges," the congratulatory message reads.

Alexander Lukashenko wished all Belgians everlasting peace, harmony, stability, and prosperity.