President of Belarus gives positive assessment of cooperation development with Russia by end of 2025

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko gave a positive assessment of the development of cooperation with Russia according to the outcomes of 2025. However, the state leader noted that, despite the growth in trade, the planned figure has not been fully met. The head of state made this statement while receiving a report from Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Alexander Rogozhnik, BelTA reports.

"To say that the Russian direction is important to us... Well, what's an ambassador to say about that? I told you about this topic when I appointed you. And having worked there, you understand that this is our main focus. Overall, we seem to be achieving growth. And frankly, given how things are unfolding in Belarus and Russia, 102.5% - almost 103% - seems pretty good. But our plan was 105%. We see the issues. We have a decline in industry. Your topic, by the way, as a former Minister of Industry (there are no former ones)," the President said.