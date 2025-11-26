President of Belarus Heading for Official Visit to Myanmar

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/90d3bc40-9883-43f8-b96e-00783f0f9b13/conversions/1148f3ff-d5f8-4666-9fa5-7dbbd0df6ab8-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/90d3bc40-9883-43f8-b96e-00783f0f9b13/conversions/1148f3ff-d5f8-4666-9fa5-7dbbd0df6ab8-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/90d3bc40-9883-43f8-b96e-00783f0f9b13/conversions/1148f3ff-d5f8-4666-9fa5-7dbbd0df6ab8-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/90d3bc40-9883-43f8-b96e-00783f0f9b13/conversions/1148f3ff-d5f8-4666-9fa5-7dbbd0df6ab8-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko is heading for an official visit to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, which will last from November 27 to 28, BelTA reports.

Official talks, first in a limited format and then in an expanded format, will be held in Myanmar's capital, Naypyidaw.

The Belarusian leader and Acting President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, Chairman of the State Security and Peace Commission, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing will discuss promising areas of bilateral cooperation and the implementation of joint projects.

They will also discuss developing cooperation in agriculture and food security, industry, and pharmaceuticals.

The agenda also includes a substantial set of issues in the area of humanitarian cooperation.

An assessment will be made of the implementation of the agreements reached during the high-level talks in Minsk in March and June 2025.