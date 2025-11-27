3.72 BYN
President of Belarus Heading for Working Visit to Oman
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is heading off to the Sultanate of Oman for negotiations, BelTA reports.
It's planned that the Belarusian leader will hold talks with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.
Interaction between the two countries has recently intensified, in part due to the previous exchange of visits. Promising areas of cooperation identified during Alexander Lukashenko's visit to Muscat in 2024 were further developed and formed the basis for a comprehensive roadmap signed in Minsk during the Sultan of Oman's visit in October 2025.
The Belarusian President's upcoming visit to Oman will provide an opportunity to discuss practical steps to build on previously reached agreements and implement joint projects in various fields.