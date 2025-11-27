President of Belarus Heading for Working Visit to Oman

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/be3e2def-bda6-40c0-952d-45a9a0001b32/conversions/c1df72f6-2d12-408e-9ba9-3435c65fb87b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/be3e2def-bda6-40c0-952d-45a9a0001b32/conversions/c1df72f6-2d12-408e-9ba9-3435c65fb87b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/be3e2def-bda6-40c0-952d-45a9a0001b32/conversions/c1df72f6-2d12-408e-9ba9-3435c65fb87b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/be3e2def-bda6-40c0-952d-45a9a0001b32/conversions/c1df72f6-2d12-408e-9ba9-3435c65fb87b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is heading off to the Sultanate of Oman for negotiations, BelTA reports.

It's planned that the Belarusian leader will hold talks with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

Interaction between the two countries has recently intensified, in part due to the previous exchange of visits. Promising areas of cooperation identified during Alexander Lukashenko's visit to Muscat in 2024 were further developed and formed the basis for a comprehensive roadmap signed in Minsk during the Sultan of Oman's visit in October 2025.